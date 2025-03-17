Logging truck catches fire near Geraldine

Firefighters are at the scene of a logging truck fire at Orari, near the Canterbury town of Geraldine.

Fire and Emergency said the fire, apparently caused by a truck tyre, had spread to the truck's load of logs, which was well ablaze.

Crews from Geraldine were alerted around 5.40am this morning.

FENZ said the driver, who was unharmed, was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer before the fire took hold.