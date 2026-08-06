The Prime Minister says he will call a referendum on the country's MMP voting system if he's back in power after the November election.

Christopher Luxon made the promise alongside a commitment to hold a referendum on extending the parliamentary term from three years to four.

He told Newstalk ZB on Thursday morning a referendum on MMP is "something we should consider" and he wants to see it happen next year.

"I actually think it's quite right to check-in constitutionally and say, is this the system New Zealanders still want...is it still where you want to be?"

Luxon said the easiest way to avoid coalitions with parties that don't always have the same values or policies is to vote National - taking a dig at other parties in the process.

"I feel like I've got responsible sensible ministers delivering...I've got amazing people doing incredible work who take it very seriously.

"The question I keep saying is, I don't need some yahoo or numpty from some other party around that (Cabinet) table," he said.

"I can do a lot more to get the centre-right agenda, centre being the operative word, done and out the door, so think about your vote on November 7 - it's really important."

Labour's leader Chris Hipkins said a referendum was not necessary, because the 2011 referendum on the matter showed people clearly favoured MMP.

At the time, 58 percent of people voted in support.

Hipkins said any dissatisfaction with MMP was down to Luxon's poor leadership, and the country should not have to change its entire electoral system because the prime minister could not manage his government.

"He has let the small parties ride roughshod over him and the National Party, in a way that's undermined confidence in him and our entire democratic system," Hipkins said.

"I'm not surprised if people are frustrated by this government, because Winston Peters and David Seymour have been calling all of the shots with no mandate from the public to do so."

Luxon told Newstalk ZB "rightly or wrongly New Zealanders have chose when they've been given the opportunity the MMP system".

He said New Zealanders "need to understand it's not first-past-the-post in an MMP system - that is unrealistic".

It was a case of working with what he was given, Luxon said.

"People vote on election day and then at the end of that night my real work begins, frankly, because I've got to find a way to form a government with whatever the New Zealand people have delivered for us on that election day."