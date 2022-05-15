Sunday, 15 May 2022

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Wellington

    Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning.

    Initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.2 and a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast at 8.13am.

    However, that was revised to 4.7 soon after.

    "A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island and northern South Island," Geonet said in a tweet.

    Geonet has received more than 12,000 "felt" reports about the quake.

    A police spokeswoman said there were no reports at this stage of any damage relating to the quake.

