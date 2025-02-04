Man accused of killing pig hunter pleads not guilty

Stu Edmondson has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. Photo: Supplied: Amy Taylor / James Muir

By Natalie Akoorie of RNZ

A man accused of murdering a pig hunter and attempting to murder another has pleaded not guilty and will face trial in two years.

Stu Edmondson appeared via audio video link in the High Court at Hamilton on Tuesday to face charges relating to a shooting near Coromandel town in December.

Kevin Mabbott died in the incident on The 309 Road and another man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Justice Tahana remanded Edmondson in custody while he awaits the May 2027 trial.

Edmondson, who is represented by defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, will reappear this afternoon for a bail hearing.