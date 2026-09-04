Two people have died following a shooting in Nelson.

Just before 12pm on Friday, police received information about the theft of a shotgun from a store in the suburb of Annesbrook.

The offender then left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

A short time later, police were alerted to a firearms incident in Parkers Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman, both dead.

Police said initial inquiries suggest the pair knew each other.

Acting Tasman District Commander Superintendent Blair Macdonald said police believe this is an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

However, people were asked avoid the area and cordons were in place.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it was notified at 12.02pm of an incident and sent one ambulance and an operations manager.

The NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 6 - Tahunanui Dr, between Parkers Rd and Green St, had been closed by police but had since reopened.