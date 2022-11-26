Man charged with Auckland dairy murder

Flowers have been left outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. Photo: NZ Herald

A man accused of murdering newly married dairy worker Janak Patel has appeared in an Auckland court.

Patel (34) died on Wednesday night after being allegedly stabbed by a man who stole a cash register from the Rose Cottage Superette in the suburb of Sandringham.

He was fatally injured after following the robber and then allegedly getting into an altercation with him about 100 metres from the store.

A 34-year-old man was found at a New Lynn property last night and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning and was remanded in custody.

Wearing a blue boiler suit, he stood calmly in the dock with his hands behind his back. He did not enter a plea before a Justice of the Peace, Les Smith.

Court documents seen by The New Zealand Herald show the murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, if convicted.

The second charge of aggravated robbery carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

A second man, aged 42, was also arrested and charged with robbery.

Last night, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police hoped the arrests would arrest “bring some reassurance to the Sandringham community after this tragic event”.

He said police were still seeking sightings of a dark-coloured Honda Inspire seen a number of times in the area and believed to be linked to the homicide.

“I need justice for my brother,” Patel’s sister told the Weekend Herald via an intermediary last night. She called on the killer to be held accountable and given “the toughest punishment”.

Patel had only recently moved to Auckland from Hamilton and was looking after the store while the owners were overseas. Mourners are set to gather tonight for a candlelit vigil near the dairy.

The vigil has been organised by the Migrant Workers Association, whose president, Anu Kaloti, said there was “no place for such heinous acts in civil society”.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal confirmed yesterday that the group was organising a protest amid rising crime and increased safety fears among members.

Members wanted to highlight to the Government their anger, and would do so once the family of the recently married Patel had laid him to rest.