Man critically hurt in fall from Auckland balcony

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a fall from a balcony at a downtown Auckland apartment building and hotel this morning.

Officers were called to the complex - Quest Auckland Serviced Apartments in Queen St, next to Myers Park - at 10.19am “after reports a man had fallen from a balcony”, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said.

“He is in a critical, but stable, condition at Auckland City Hospital. Police are trying to piece together the circumstances leading to the man falling.

“At this time, no more information is available.”

Earlier, a New Zealand Herald photographer at the scene said the entrance to the apartment and hotel complex had been taped off by police.

“There’s detectives here, and nine police cars, with police standing guard at the entrance.”

The hotel manager referred the Herald to police.

Ambulance officers treated a critically injured person, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said this morning.

“Hato Hone St John was notified of this incident at 10.14am, responding with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”