Man critically hurt in workplace accident

A man has been critically injured this morning after becoming trapped in a machine at a workplace in Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Birmingham Drive in Ōtara at 8.30am.

The man was freed from the machinery and rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

WorkSafe said the agency had been notified and was making initial enquiries.

It is unclear what machinery the man became stuck in but it is understood he has severe injuries to an arm.