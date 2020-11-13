Man found guilty of raping prison cellmate

Benjamin Goundar sits in the dock in the High Court at Wellington during his rape trial. Photo: NZ Herald

A man who abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl has now also been found guilty of raping his young cellmate in prison.

Benjamin Goundar, 31, was on trial in the High Court at Wellington this week on nine charges, including common assault, sexual violation and threatening to kill.

The convicted rapist, who is serving a lengthy sentence for the earlier offending in Hamilton, was today found guilty on all charges by a jury of eight men and four women.

Goundar's offending against his 18-year-old cellmate in Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt spanned two-and-a-half months, and carried distinct similarities with his attack on his Hamilton victim.

In both cases, Goundar preyed on a young, vulnerable victim by initially presenting a friendly face. He then isolated his victims, demanded oral sex, and used violence in the form of hitting to the head and face to force his victims to submit. In both cases he also threatened to kill the victims if they did not comply.

The victim of the latest offending told the court on Monday that Goundar raped him or forced him to perform oral sex nearly every night from mid October 2017 to early January 2018.

He made death threats to dissuade the victim from moving to a different cell, and on one occasion pulled a shank on him.

The abuse only stopped when an anonymous call was made to Crimestoppers, and Goundar was moved out of the unit.

The victim wrote a letter to police about six months later, detailing the offending.

A fellow inmate also gave evidence in the trial, saying Goundar referred to the victim as his "bitch" and would order him around.

He said the victim seemed "scared" of Goundar, and seemed to immediately be happier and come out of his shell when Goundar was removed from the unit.

Goundar has been given a final strike warning under the three strikes law, meaning if he is convicted of any serious violent offence other than murder or manslaughter in the future, he will receive a maximum sentence for that offence, without parole.

Justice Karen Clark remanded him to reappear in February for sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Jamie O'Sullivan asked the court to order a report assessing whether Goundar was high-risk enough to potentially receive a sentence of preventive detention - meaning he can be kept in prison indefinitely until he is considered to no longer be a risk.

The Hamilton offending

In the earlier offending, which happened in 2011, Goundar and his co-offender, Ashumendra Prasad, spotted two teenage girls - 15- and 17-year-old cousins - walking along the side of the road.

They lured the girls into a car with the offer of food and a ride home, but instead took them to a rural area.

The men got out of the car to urinate, at which point the girls tried to escape. Goundar managed to get a hold of the younger girl, and Prasad punched the other girl in the face as she tried to break Goundar's hold on her cousin.

The older girl fled to seek help, and the men got back in the car and drove the younger girl away to another secluded area.

Goundar demanded oral sex and hit the girl around the head area, screaming at her that she had no option but to comply.

She was raped repeatedly and forced to perform oral sex over the next few hours, until eventually the men let her go.

The horrifying ordeal lasted about four hours.

After a trial in 2013, Goundar was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison with a minimum non-parole period of six years and six months. He has not yet been released on parole.

