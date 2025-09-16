Man injured after shooting at Auckland supermarket

Police outside the Hobsonville Woolworths on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: RNZ

A man has been injured and a gun was fired, during a fight in the carpark of an Auckland supermarket.

Police confirmed an investigation was underway into the incident outside Hobsonville Woolworths on Tuesday afternoon.

An RNZ reporter at Hobsonville Woolworths said the man could be seen bleeding from the left side of his face while being tended to by members of the public.

The police Eagle helicopter was overhead and three police cars and an ambulance were at the scene, the reporter said.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the carpark at 4.40pm after reports of a fight between two groups of people.

A gun was fired towards a car, police confirmed, but luckily no one was injured by the shot.

However, police confirmed a man was injured "with a weapon", and taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said they did not have detais on what kind of weapon this was.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any risk to the wider community," the spokesperson said.

"However we understand this situation is concerning, and we are working hard to locate those responsible."

Police were investigating and wanted to speak to anyone in the area at the time. Anyone with information was urged to call police on 105 using job number P063829069.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

St John ambulance said it was called to a "motor vehicle incident" on Hobsonville Rd about 4.30pm.

A Woolworths worker confirmed the store was still open and trading as normal.

They could not comment further.