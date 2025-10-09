Govt should have been alerted to allegations sooner: review

Michael Forbes. Photo: LinkedIn/supplied

The review prompted by the scandal surrounding ex-Beehive press secretary Michael Forbes has found that the police should have alerted the government earlier under the "no surprises" convention.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon ordered the "deep dive" in June after Forbes quit his job due to revelations he had covertly recorded audio of Wellington sex workers.

Police had investigated a complaint in July last year but opted not to charge Forbes, who at the time was working for Social Development Minister Louise Upston.

The Beehive was never informed of the investigation until media started asking questions earlier this year.

In its report, released Thursday afternoon, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said its process and procedures were "sound" but could, and would, be strengthened.

It makes 14 recommendations, including striking an arrangement with police to ensure they immediately alert the government if they accessed a DIA-issued device.

"DIA has already started to implement the recommendations and will continue to work with other agencies to ensure that the lessons learned are shared and acted upon," deputy secretary for partnerships and commissions, Hoani Lambert said.