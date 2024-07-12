Man 'opened door, jumped from plane' at Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport. File photo

A man has been charged after trying to escape police by opening a plane's emergency exit door during take-off at Auckland Airport.

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man was apprehended after jumping from the door yesterday and landing on the tarmac, injuring himself in the process.

He was trying to escape police custody while on the flight, police said.

Court documents seen by RNZ say the man is accused of interfering with the aircraft on a Qatar Airways flight, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment.

He was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday, charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act.