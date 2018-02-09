Man selling brain gets an offer

A Tauranga man has listed his brain on Trade Me for $1.36 million after being diagnosed with a killer disease. Photo: NZ Herald

A Tauranga dad who has listed his brain for sale on Trade Me for $1.36m said he has had an offer - but he did not think it was genuine.

Ross Maginness, 57, said his phone had been "going off a bit" since NZME published a story on Wednesday about his bold plan to sell the ideas in his head.

Messages had ranged from radio hosts and journalists to friends concerned for his health and a film-maker wanting to make a documentary about his mission, which was prompted by his belief that a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease would shorten his life.

The overwhelming majority of messages had been positive, Maginness said, though there had been the odd one wanting "a pound of flesh".

He had heard from one potential purchaser, but it was not what he hoped.

"I had one offer from the UK but I worked out that it was possibly a money-laundering scheme."

As of yesterday afternoon, almost 2000 people had viewed his Trade Me listing.

Maginness said he was not worried about the numbers.

"It might reach 10,000 people but I'm only trying to reach one person."

He was "not fazed" by those who thought the idea was crazy, and remained steadfast in his view that his dream was achievable if only his pitch could reach the right ears.

"When I played rugby I always played better when we were losing."