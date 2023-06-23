Man trapped on iceberg in Tasman Lake

Icebergs in Tasman Glacier Lake. File photo: Getty Images

Coastguard efforts are underway to rescue a man stranded on an iceberg in the icy waters of Tasman Lake, near Mount Cook.

Emergency services received a report from the man around 6.10pm, who had taken refuge on an iceberg after his inflatable boat was damaged.

"Other than being cold, the man does not appear to have any injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Police are not in attendance but it appears either the Coastguard and/or Fenz are trying to get a boat to the area.

The Tasman Glacier is New Zealand’s largest glacier and flows from the Southern Alps southeast to the Mackenzie Basin.

The lake started to form in the late 1970s as the glacier rapidly retreated, fuelled largely by a warming climate.

It lies in the Aoraki Mount Cook National Park and is about 8km from the base of Mt Cook.