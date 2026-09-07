Warning: This story discusses suicide.

A man who raised thousands of dollars claiming to have terminal cancer did not have the disease when he died by suicide, a coroner has found.

Douglas 'Doug' Ruch, of the United States, arrived in New Zealand just days before his death.

The 56-year-old gained media attention by claiming to have terminal prostate cancer and fundraising to travel and do volunteer work.

Ruch's campaign, 'DyingToServe', featured in a number of outlets including The Guardian, NBC and The Washington Post.

He fundraised to travel to the US for volunteer work with different organisations, claiming to have the disease and wishing to “spend his remaining time serving other,” Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon said.

Ruch's campaigns raised significant amounts of money. The Guardian reported one of his GoFundMe's reached $US230,000 (NZ$391,386).

In September 2025, Ruch's ex-wife with whom he had four children and was estranged contacted him over child support he had not been paying.

"Doug sent some money and mentioned that his health was declining and he believed he would die within six months," the coroner said.

"On September 14 2025, Doug set up a new GoFundMe to fund travel to Australia."

A month later Ruch messaged his ex-wife again, saying that he only had "a few months" left to live.

In December 2025, Ruch's philanthropy and diagnosis came under scrutiny. He had deactivated his fundraisers and shut down his social media pages.

Days before his death, Ruch travelled to Auckland and checked into a central city hotel.

Local journalist David Farrier published an article on December 17 titled 'Beware of Doug'

"A GoFundMe conman tricked the USA. Now he's coming for NZ," the sub-heading read.

Ruch had phoned his hotel's reception raising concerns about his personal details being released after an unsaved number sent him a link to Farrier's article.

The receptionist assured him his details would not be shared.

"Doug said this was 'good', as he had 'dangerous internet stalkers' who might be looking for him," the coroner said.

The next morning, Ruch was dead.

Details of the death cannot be reported, as the coroner has ruled it a suicide.

A post mortem revealed no evidence of prostate cancer.

"Doug's ex-wife recalled that he had a history of anxiety, for which he was prescribed medication, and had an incident of suicidal intent in 2019 following their separation," the coroner said.

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds.

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254.

Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155.

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.