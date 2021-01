Kaikoura. Photo: Getty

Police have released the name of the man who died following a water incident at Kaikoura on New Year's Day.

He was Reece Nahana John Thomas (36), of Kaikoura.

Mr Thomas' body was found after he went missing at a beach in Kaikoura on January 1.

Emergency services were alerted, and the Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched but was stood down after a local pilot retrieved the body.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.