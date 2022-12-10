Manhunt after officer shot at; all Waikato police armed

Police are still on the hunt for a possible armed offender after a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton last night where a shot was fired.

Officers in the Waikato district are all now carrying firearms until further notice as the manhunt continues.

The New Zealand Herald reported last night that at about 9.20pm a police unit attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Heaphy Tce, Fairfield.

The vehicle failed to stop and turned into Oxford St, and was followed by the police unit.

“The vehicle then allegedly took evasive action and a shot was reported to have been fired from the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“Scene examination is underway in Oxford Street, and police are following positive lines of inquiry.

“Temporary carriage of firearms has been authorised in the district while staff work to locate those believed to be responsible.”