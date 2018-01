Papamoa Beach. Photo: Wikimedia

A man's body has been found on Papamoa Beach in Tauranga.

It is believed a member of the public found the body near a beach access walkway this morning.

Bay of Plenty police said the man's body, found near Hartford Ave at Harrisons Cut, was reported shortly after 7.30am.

Cordons are in place and police are investigating.

People are asked to stay away from the area.