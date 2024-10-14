Marakopa missing: Siblings hit out at father's 'abuse'

Clockwise from top left: Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The older siblings of the missing Marokopa children, taken by their father three years ago, have expressed support for their mother speaking out about the disappearance.

A new stage of the search kicked off two weeks ago after Tom Philips and his children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember, were seen for the first time in over two years by a pair of teenage pig hunters in rural Waikato on Thursday, October 3.

The hunters say they saw the group on an isolated farm, north of Awamarino, wearing wet-weather gear and carrying camouflaged backpacks into the bush.

In an interview with RNZ's Mihirangi Forbes last week, the mother of the children, Cat, spoke out about their disappearance.

"My babies deserve better. It's beyond time that they come home, and supporting Thomas is essentially supporting child abuse because that's what it is. There's no beating around the bush. None of this is okay."

Cat also hit out at the running commentary about the case and criticism of her parenting by strangers.

"I'm just dumbfounded. These people - they don't know Thomas at all, half of them have never met him... None of them have met the kids. They're all just saying things. It's like they're all jumping on the most popular bandwagon."

A post to the Missing Marokopa Children Facebook page - run by the children's two older siblings - expressed support for their mother.

"We are very proud of you, Mum, for speaking out. It takes courage to do so, especially amongst all of the individuals who still support Tom and his ongoing abuse," they said yesterday.

"No one can begin to imagine the daily torment you are going through, but we hope they take the time to watch this video/documentary so they are able to get an understanding of the situation our family is in."

They wrote the search had gone on "far too long", and hoped the latest efforts meant "we are getting closer to seeing our babies again."

"We love you so much Jayda, Maverick and Ember and we hope you will return home soon."

There have been conflicting reports of what was said between the two pig hunters and the children when they were sighted two weeks ago.

RNZ and other outlets have previously reported that one of the children said, "Who knows we're here?".

Grandfather of the 16-year-old hunter who saw the children, John McOviney, told RNZ on Monday a different version of events. He said his grandson spoke to the eldest girl - Jayda - from about three to four metres away.

"This is private property," the hunter said.

Jayda said that they knew that, McOviney recalled.

The hunter then asked, "Does anyone else know you're here?"

McOviney said it was to check whether they had permission from the farm manager to be on the property.

Jayda replied that it was "only you", McOviney said.

The hunter pulled out his phone and filmed the children and Philips as they walked away. Philips appeared to be carrying a gun.

Police didn't come to the property until the following morning, but brought a contingent of 30 to 40 personnel and a helicopter, McOviney said at the time.

There had been no update from police about the search in a week, with the last update on Monday, October 7. Police then said a three-day search was conducted into the "credible" sighting, but it found "nothing further of significance".