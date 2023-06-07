Massive fire at controversial Wellington development

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
FENZ said crews had mostly extinguished the blaze and were dampening down the site.
Shift manager Alison Munn said they received multiple calls just before 3am to a warehouse on fire.
She said the fire at the 40 metre by 50 metre warehouse was "well-involved" when they arrived.
Fire crews will be at the scene for some time, she said.
The fire was in an empty warehouse known as the Sawtooth Building.
Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui working with The Wellington Company are developing a site at Shelly Bay for housing.
Mau Whenua, a group within Taranaki Whānui, occupied the land for 16 months maintaining the sale of the land was not legitimate. The two groups held talks and began a unification and healing process in April 2022.