'Mayhem': Power boat in near miss at Lyttelton

A photo taken from the cameras at Naval Point of the incident. Photo: Naval Point Club Lyttelton

Power boats continue to cause issues in Lyttelton Harbour with another near miss reported.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday while the Naval Point Club Lyttelton was running its first adult learn-to-sail programme.

One of the sailboat’s ropes broke, and the boat, carrying an instructor and two participants, had to be towed back by a rescue vessel.

Naval Point volunteer Alex Cuthbert was dispatched to take over control of the tow.

Photo: Naval Point Club Lyttelton

As they were about 200 metres from the club, Cuthbert saw a power boat leave the nearby ramp.

“The power boat straight away increased speed with his bow lifting high and headed straight towards us,” he said.

Cuthbert estimated the boat came within 20m of the sailboat and was travelling in excess of 20 knots – despite the area’s 5-knot speed limit.

In Cuthbert’s incident report, he said: “The wake of the passing power boat made it difficult for us to continue on a straight course, and when I looked back to check the Elliott 6m, I could see the skipper of the yacht on tow, having to make multiple corrections to his helm to steady, and keep the Elliott 6m in line with the rescue boat.

“At the same time, the powerboat hit the wake of both of our vessels, jumping into the air, causing it to cork screw ... a few times before settling again.”

The incident was reported to Coastguard Canterbury, Maritime NZ and the harbourmaster, who is investigating the incident.

Naval Point Club president Sabrina Saunders said the sailboat could easily have flipped in the wake, potentially causing the crew to strike their heads on nearby rocks.

She cited an incident two years ago, when a sea kayaker was run over by a power boat and only survived because his life jacket covered his kidney.

Saturday’s event marks the fifth near miss in the harbour over the past two years, Saunders said.

She added that New Zealand has no licensing requirements for power boat users.

“This is the tale of every year over winter. You can go on Trade Me, put a dollar bid on a power boat, show no understanding of maritime law, buy it and go on the water a week later. It’s mayhem,” she said.

The driver of the power boat claimed he was neither going too fast or too close, but Saunders disagreed.

“I absolutely don’t believe it was ignorance.”

On his way back to the club, Cuthbert confronted the man about his actions.

“His only response was to sort of look at me blankly and say, ‘well, I was far enough away’.”

Cuthbert estimates about once a month, a vessel in the harbour goes too fast or gets too close, but he said there are still more good skippers than bad.