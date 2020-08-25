Mayor Dalziel back at work this week after husband's death

Lianne Dalziel and husband Rob Davidson. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is back at work this week after the death of her husband Rob Davidson.

Dalziel took a leave of absence on July 17 due to the state of her husband’s health. A Christchurch City Council council spokeswoman said Dalziel was back at work on Monday.

Davidson, who was a well-known lawyer and the father of city councillor Mike Davidson, died at home on August 7 after a battle with cancer, aged 69.

His funeral was held at St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church on August 15.

Davidson had been the Aranui Community Trust Board chairman since the group’s inception in 2001, citing his commitment to helping “build a good community” as one of his goals for the area.

He also supported the Aranui Wainoni Community Centre and was a board member of the Salisbury Street Foundation for more than 25 years.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner was acting mayor in Dalziel’s absence.