McDonald's worker gets arm stuck in rubbish compactor

A McDonald's worker has been hospitalised after getting their arm stuck in a rubbish compactor.

The Herald has reported the incident happened at the Matamata McDonald's branch on Firth Street.

The police confirmed someone at a commercial address in Matamata had got their hand/arm stuck in a rubbish compactor early on Sunday morning.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 1.36am, and took one person to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

The police said WorkSafe had been notified.