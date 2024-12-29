Sunday, 29 December 2024

McDonald's worker gets arm stuck in rubbish compactor

    1. News
    2. National

    File photo: RNZ
    File photo: RNZ
    A McDonald's worker has been hospitalised after getting their arm stuck in a rubbish compactor.

    The Herald has reported the incident happened at the Matamata McDonald's branch on Firth Street.

    The police confirmed someone at a commercial address in Matamata had got their hand/arm stuck in a rubbish compactor early on Sunday morning.

    Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 1.36am, and took one person to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

    The police said WorkSafe had been notified.

     

    RNZ