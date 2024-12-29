McDonald's worker gets arm stuck in rubbish compactor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A McDonald's worker has been hospitalised after getting their arm stuck in a rubbish compactor.
The Herald has reported the incident happened at the Matamata McDonald's branch on Firth Street.
The police confirmed someone at a commercial address in Matamata had got their hand/arm stuck in a rubbish compactor early on Sunday morning.
Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 1.36am, and took one person to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.
The police said WorkSafe had been notified.