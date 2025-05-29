Millionaire couple no-shows at helipad hearing

The Rawene Avenue property where the couple want to include a helipad. Photo: RNZ

Multi-millionaire couple Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams have not taken up the chance to personally convince a hearing that they should be granted a suburban helipad.

Thursday was the final day for the applicants to satisfy the panel of independent commissioners that their application meets the demands and conditions of a helicopter pad at their Rawene Avenue property in the Auckland suburb of Westmere.

The resource consent application hearing was adjourned today with the couple absent from the hearing.

Anna Mowbray of Zuru Toys and the job platform Zeil, and former All Black Ali Williams' contentious application hearing has gone ahead this month at the Auckland Town Hall. They have not physically been present.

Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams. Photo: Getty Images

During the hearing, a panel of independent commissioners has heard expert evidence and submissions from those opposing and supporting the application.

The hearing is not yet officially closed. RNZ understands this could take another week with the panel now deliberating whether they require further information.

The panel will then have a 15 working day window to announce a decision, meaning the couple will have to wait until later next month to hear an outcome.

The applicants' lawyer, Chris Simmons, asked the panel not to let the couple's absence influence the decision.

"I'll take a moment just to encourage the panel not to read anything into the applicants' physical absence from the hearing.

"They are absolutely invested in this application, they've been involved and, in fact, I think that they've observed online every minute of proceedings.

"The applicants have adopted a comprehensive approach to consultation and undertaken a thorough examination of potential adverse effects that been identified."

According to Auckland Council, out of 1397 written submissions made on the application, a majority - 1227, or 87% - opposed the helipad. Some 108 were supportive and 12 were neutral.