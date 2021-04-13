Misconduct investigation at The Rock completed

Photo: Getty Images

MediaWorks has spoken out over an investigation following sexual misconduct allegations in its workplace, saying there have been no findings of misconduct in relation to any current staff at The Rock radio station.

In an email to staff on Monday, MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace confirmed the investigation into staff conduct at the radio station had been completed.

"While we would not normally share anything of a confidential nature about any of our employees, in this case I can share that there have been no findings of misconduct in relation to any of our current staff at The Rock," the email said.

Wallace said The Rock team had been in the spotlight recently and it had been a difficult time for them.

"The Rock team is highly valued at MediaWorks - they're all extremely passionate about the brand and their listeners. The brand has also developed a lot of the years, with the station becoming strong advocates for mental health and we should be proud of the they continue to do with the Day on the Darts and other campaigns."

Meanwhile, a separate independent workplace review being carried out by Maria Dew QC is still under way and Wallace said participants who may have missed Sunday's deadline to signal their participation were still able to do so.

The QC review will stretch back three years to March 2018 and will probe allegations of sexual or racial harassment, discrimination, bullying and misuse of drugs and alcohol.

The radio station came under fire last month after four different incidents were shared about the same employee at The Rock on a whistle-blowing social media page encouraging women to share their experiences in the media industry.

One woman claimed the man "has been around forever creeping people out".

Another woman said she'd had "a few run ins" with the man, and she would not feel comfortable being alone with him.

The first allegations prompted others to share their experiences about other men at the network.

Following the company launching an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, the host at one of its major shows resigned.

Two male staff members were stood down while the investigation was carried out.