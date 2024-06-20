Missing family: Time running out to claim $80k reward

A photo posted by the children's mother on social media which she says is the last birthday celebrated with Jayda as a family. Photo: Supplied

The reward for information leading to the safe return of three missing children will expire in five days.

Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips have been missing since 12 December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to an unknown location but thought by police to be in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders has issued a statement on Thursday evening reminding the public the offer of an $80,000 reward will run out at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

"The reward has been offered for a limited period of two weeks to encourage people who have credible, current information to come forward now, and not to leave it any longer," he said.

Since the reward offer was announced on 11 June, the video on the police's Facebook has been viewed 89,000 times.

"It's heartening to see so many people have engaged in our appeal to locate the Phillips children," Saunders said.

The children's mother, Cat. Photo: NZ Police

"We again urge anyone with credible, current information that will lead to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda to do the right thing and tell police what you know."

On Tuesday the children's mother, Cat, broke her silence to mark her daughter Jayda's 11th birthday and to ask for the public's help in finding them.

"They are just innocent children. They do not deserve to be treated this way," she said.

"They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now."

A day later she posted a letter on social media which she said was from her estranged husband.

She said she was sharing the letter to show that all was not as it seemed and to assure people that the children would be coming home to a loving and stable family.

Police said today the letter did not offer any new information about the children's whereabouts.

Also, earlier this week Saunders said more than 100 new reports of information had been provided to police, leading to more than 40 that were considered worth following up on.

The town of Marokopa continued to be a focus alongside surrounding areas such as Honikiwi and Otorohanga.

Saunders appealed again today for anyone who had seen suspicious behaviour in these areas in recent months to get in touch.

People can email op.curly@police.govt.nz or contact police on 105 or online, clicking 'Update Report' and using file number 211218/5611.