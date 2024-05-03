Missing fishermen had recently moved to NZ

Volunteers from LandSAR and Coastguard Tutukaka have been aiding the search. Photo: NZ Police

The two fishermen who have been missing in Northland since Wednesday had recently moved to the country from India with their young families.

The two men, aged in their thirties, were last heard from on Wednesday afternoon while rock fishing at Taiharuru, a small bay in Whangārei Heads.

The spot they were fishing at, known locally as The Gap, is notorious for its large swells and is known among locals as a danger zone.

On its website, Whangārei District Council described The Gap as a "narrow cleft in the rocks", which could be a "spectacular sight when the sea is rough".

It is known as a good fishing spot, especially for snapper, but can be dangerous when there are large swells - as there were on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police confirmed they had found the men's car and some of their personal belongings in the area.

A police spokesperson said the search was ongoing on Friday and warned the public to stay away from the search area after private jet skis were seen there on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the police dive squad were at the bay and they needed the public out of the water in that area for the divers' safety.

Coastguard Tutukaka volunteers were helping with the search along with the Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and the Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol SAR Squad.

The two fishermen have been missing in Taiharuru, a small bay in Whangārei Heads since Wednesday (file picture). Photo: Supplied / Google Maps

Whangārei Malayali Association president Sujoy Alex said the community were supporting the wives and children of the men, who are from South India.

"They hadn't been here for very long - we're still hoping for the best and to hear some good news, but given the amount of time they've been missing the chances are slim.

"I spoke to the families yesterday - they're devastated, but they have a good support system around them and have been liaising with the families of their husbands back in India."

Alex said he had been told police divers would be out in the water on Friday.

One local fisherman, who did not want to be named out of respect for the missing men, said the fishing spot could be treacherous in high seas.

"Locals know you have to respect The Gap."

In 2013, a fisherman died at The Gap after he and two friends were swept off the rocks and into the sea.

Police have been approached for comment on how the search efforts on Friday are going.