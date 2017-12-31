Missing teen kayaker found alive and well

The teenage kayaker missing on a Bay of Plenty river has been found alive this morning.

Police say searchers found the 17-year-old at 6.30am up a bank where he had tied himself to a tree awaiting rescue.

He was last seen by a friend near the Orere Falls on the Kaituna River yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said the kayaker got out of the river yesterday after realising he wouldn't be able to make his way out of Gnarly Gorge in the water.

He climbed up a bank, secured himself to a tree and waited for searchers to come looking for him.

Police are praising him, saying he did all the right things when he found himself in trouble in the water.

They also thanked members of the rafting and kayaking community who helped with the search.