Missing teen Mia Cooper found

Mia Cooper has been found. Photo: Supplied

Missing North Shore teenager Mia Cooper has been found.

Her mother Tracey Stewart - who had posted an emotional plea for help on Facebook - said Mia (15), had been located and was on her way home.

"We know that Mia is alright and we are in the process of getting her home and surrounding her with the love and supports that she needs," Stewart said on Facebook.

Police had first received a missing person report on Saturday morning, and confirmed that the North Shore teen had not been seen since the evening before.

On Sunday evening Stewart made a desperate plea on social media appealing for any sightings of the missing teen who she had not seen all weekend.

The mother said her family was "absolutely sick with worry" over Mia's disappearance.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation," she said.

The post went viral on Facebook with more than 44,000 people sharing her message and an outpouring of supportive messages rushing in for the family.