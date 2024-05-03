TVNZ airs final midday news bulletin

Midday TVNZ news presenter Indira Stewart. Photo: Supplied / TVNZ

TVNZ's midday news bulletin has aired its last show today, amid cuts to local programming.

The broadcaster announced in March 68 jobs and several programmes could be axed, including the midday bulletin, Fair Go and Sunday, and the late night news bulletins.

It was being taken to the Employment Relations Authority by the E tū union on Monday over what they call a failure to follow the consultation requirements guaranteed for workers in its collective agreement.

On Friday, presenter Indira Stewart thanked audiences on behalf of the entire crew behind 1News at Midday, as she signed off for the final time to the Simple Minds' song 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'.

She said it had been a privilege to present the midday bulletin, before walking off set with a suitcase.

As she did, the set lights turned off, ending the show.