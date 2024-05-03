'Violent' kidnapping suspect arrested on Waiheke Island

Waiheke Island. File photo: Getty Images

A man wanted over a "violent" kidnapping in Auckland's Beach Haven has been arrested on Waiheke Island.

In a statement, police said officers took an early morning trip to the island on Friday which ended in four people connected to the Mongols gang arrested and ferried back to the mainland.

Detective Sergeant Ray Fa'aofo said the Oneroa address was housing people connected to the gang that had warrants for arrest and were breaching bail.

"Police quickly took four people into custody without incident at the address.

"Amongst those we located was the 25-year-old, who was wanted to arrest over the earlier kidnapping."

Fa'aofo said this man would appear in court, facing charges of kidnapping, commission of a crime with a firearm, committing burglary with a firearm and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was also facing a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition after allegedly being found with a loaded shotgun on Friday morning.

He was expected to appear in the North Shore District Court later today by audio visual link.

With regard to the other arrested, two men aged 30 would appear at North Shore and Auckland district courts for bail breaches.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged as being an accessory after the fact over the kidnapping - as well as breach of bail.

She would also face ammunition charges in the North Shore District Court.

"This group may have had weekend plans, but this morning's warrant has changed that and instead their trip is to face their matters in court," Fa'aofo said.

"Our team has been working for countless hours in recent weeks to locate the man sought over the kidnapping incident.

"It is pleasing we have now located all of those that we allege were involved in that violent incident."