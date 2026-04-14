Man charged after laser strike on Police Eagle helicopter

The Police Eagle helicopter. Photo: NZ Police

An Auckland man faces up to 14 years in prison after allegedly shining a laser at the police's Eagle helicopter.

The incident happened in Glen Eden about 2.35am today.

The laser shone directly into the cockpit, Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen said, subjecting the crew to glare and "flash blindness".

"Our onboard technology was able to clearly capture the alleged offender in the act, and instantly identified their address.

"Police ground units arrived quickly and took a 50-year-old man into custody without incident."

He will appear in court next Monday, charged with endangering transport

"This offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment, recognising the terrible consequences that could occur after lasering any aircraft," Larsen said.

"The Police Eagle helicopter is out there working hard for the protection and safety of our community and this type of behaviour is unacceptable."