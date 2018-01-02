Missing walker found in Kaimai Ranges hut

Sheree Tuahuru. Photo: supplied

A 35-year-old woman missing in the north end of the Kaimai Ranges has been found safe and sound.

Sheree Tuahuru, of Katikati, told her partner that she was going to walk to the Ananui Falls off Woodland Rd yesterday.

She began her walk about 11am and police were called just after midnight.

They said Tuahuru was not prepared to be in the bush overnight.

Tauranga police and Land Search and Rescue teams from Tauranga, Waihi and Paeroa were searching for her today and she was found in the Waitawheta Hut.

Sergeant Craig Madden of Police Search and Rescue stated the successful outcome of this search was due to the fact the missing party had left her trip intentions with family.

Madden also said anyone entering the bush needed to make sure they did not exceed their own capabilities and not to rely on maps printed off the internet or a cellphone as a means of navigation.