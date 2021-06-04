'Moment's carelessness': Four dead in crash near Ashburton

Four people have died after a truck and van crashed near the Ashburton River flood zone this morning.

Police were alerted to reports of a truck and van crash at Cochranes Rd outside Ashburton at 9.30am.

Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin said the crash three people in the van died at the scene and one died later in hospital.

Two people who were in the van are injured - one critical injuries and the other serious.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash outside Ashburton today. Photo: NZ Herald

The people inside the van appear to be a group of adults who have travelled from the North Island.

The truck driver was not badly injured and was believed to be a local.

"This is an absolute tragedy," he said.

The crash was caused by a "moment's carelessness", he said.

The road is closed around the crash scene. Photo: Allied Press "It happened at a cross road where one vehicle has travelled through a controlled intersection and unfortunately at that particular time a fully-laden heavy truck was coming on the other road.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene. The road would be closed for a considerable amount of time.

The deaths would be hard on the community he said.

A spokesman for St John said one person was being rushed to Ashburton Hospital in a critical condition.

Two more patients were being taken to hospital in serious conditions.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were responding to a "multiple vehicle collision".

Diversions will soon be in place.

The area was badly affected in the Canterbury flooding earlier this week.

The crash scene. Photo: Allied Press

It comes after a motorcyclist died after a crash at a busy Christchurch intersection this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln just before 7am.

A car was also involved in the crash.

A police investigation is under way - with the Serious Crash Unit examining the scene. Diversions are in place, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

