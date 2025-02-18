More than 100kg of cocaine found in luggage

Some of the packs of cocaine seized by Customs at Auckland Airport this month. Photo: Customs / supplied

Customs have seized 101 kilograms of cocaine at Auckland International Airport over the weekend, believed to be the largest seizure at a New Zealand airport to date.

Officers seized 85 bricks of cocaine wrapped in black film and clear plastic wrapping from a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Saturday night.

That much cocaine would have a street value of up to $35.4 million, Customs said, and cost up to $37.8 million in social harm to New Zealand.

Group manager of border operations, Dana McDonald, said the number of seizures at the airport had increased recently.

"We work hard to stop the supply of illegal drugs, with an aim to hit criminal profits, reduce the ability to cultivate user demand, and disrupt their goal to exploit New Zealand communities."

Suitcases which held the cocaine. Photo: Customs / supplied

"While this seizure is a fantastic result that has stopped a significant amount of drugs from reaching and harming our communities, what is of Customs concern is that seizures at Auckland Airport have increased steadily in recent years. We have adapted accordingly to this threat."

McDonald said over 183 kilograms of drugs had been seized so far this year at Auckland Airport alone.

Customs said inquiries were ongoing in relation to the seized drugs.