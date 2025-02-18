More than 100kg of cocaine found in luggage

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Officers seized 85 bricks of cocaine wrapped in black film and clear plastic wrapping from a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Saturday night.
That much cocaine would have a street value of up to $35.4 million, Customs said, and cost up to $37.8 million in social harm to New Zealand.
Group manager of border operations, Dana McDonald, said the number of seizures at the airport had increased recently.
"We work hard to stop the supply of illegal drugs, with an aim to hit criminal profits, reduce the ability to cultivate user demand, and disrupt their goal to exploit New Zealand communities."
McDonald said over 183 kilograms of drugs had been seized so far this year at Auckland Airport alone.
Customs said inquiries were ongoing in relation to the seized drugs.