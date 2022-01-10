More human remains found on North Canterbury beach

Flowers left at Leithfield Beach. Photo: Kurt Bayer

More human remains have washed up on a North Canterbury beach, police say.

It comes after a member of the public found the remains of an adult on Thursday that had washed ashore on Leithfield Beach in Hurunui.

The latest remains were found at Leithfield Beach on Sunday. Police say they are linked to the same person.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police were continuing their enquiries into the remains.

"We are satisfied the deceased person is an adult," McDaniel said on Thursday.

An autopsy was carried out on Friday but no details have been released.

Anyone with information about the remains is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220106/5800.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald