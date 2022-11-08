Mosque shooter appeals conviction and sentence

Fifty-one people were killed in the March 15 attacks at the Al Noor mosque (pictured) and Linwood mosque in Christchurch in 2019. Photo: RNZ

The Christchurch mosque gunman who killed 51 people in 2019 is appealing his conviction and sentence.

The Court of Appeal in Wellington this morning confirmed to the Herald that Brenton Tarrant has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

A Court of Appeal spokeswoman said that no hearing date has yet been scheduled.

In March 2020, Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

At the time of his guilty pleas, many victims of the terror attack expressed their relief at having been spared the trauma of having to sit through a trial.

New Zealand’s worst-ever act of terrorism was filmed by Tarrant and livestreamed on Facebook, leading to gun reforms and a global political summit initiated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times during the Al Noor Mosque attack, hadn’t heard the news of the appeal when contacted by the Herald, and said he would discuss it with his lawyer tomorrow.

“He’s doing these things to keep reminding the public that ‘I’m still here’.

“He’s trying to not be forgotten.

“It’s not going to work and he will remain in there forever.”

Rahimi Ahmad who was shot at Al Noor and badly injured was today “very surprised and depressed” at the terrorist’s latest move.

”I really hope that his request is not granted,” he said.

”He was very lucky to have been well-treated in the prison.”

Tarrant’s lawyer Ron Mansfield KC has been approached for comment.