Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck on Rakaia River bridge

A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck in Canterbury this morning.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 on the Rakaia River bridge, south of Christchurch, about 9.45am.

Police initially said one person was in a serious condition but in an update around 1.30pm they advised the motorcyclist had been killed.

The highway was closed for a time while the scene was cleared and the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

In an update around 3.15pm police said the highway had reopened but traffic was heavy and motorists could expect delays.

Motorists faced delays in the Rakaia Gorge, which was being used as a detour route following a crash on State Highway 1 on Monday morning. Photo and video: John Cosgrove

There was a detour in place via the Rakaia Gorge while the highway was closed, and traffic volumes were reportedly heavy and there were lengthy delays.

The death brings the holiday weekend road toll to eight.

In another incident in Canterbury this morning, a pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a truck on SH1 in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.