Monday, 25 October 2021

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Kaiapoi

    A pedestrian has been critically hurt after being struck by a truck in the Waimakariri District, in Canterbury.

    Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on State Highway 1 in Kaiapoi.

    Motorists are being told that traffic is now heavy in the area and continues to build as a result of the crash.

    "Diversions are in place. However, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible," a police statement said.

    Road authorities said the incident is near William St and people are being urged to delay their journey.

    NZ Herald

