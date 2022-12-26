Motorway floods as thunderstorm warning issued

A deluge of heavy rain has flooded part of an Auckland motorway as thunderstorms begin to roll in over the North Island.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the right lane along State Highway 1 near the Mt Wellington on-ramp is blocked due to flooding.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland, Kaipara, the Far North and Whangārei.

The weather forecasting agency has released new warnings stretching from Rodney all the way to the Far North.

Thunderstorms have been recorded or are expected in Auckland CBD, Howick, Manukau, South Auckland, Auckland Airport, Helensville, Kaukapakapa, Parakai and Makarau.

In the north, thunderstorms have been detected in Dargaville, Purua, Moengawahine, Maungatāpere, Tangiteroria, Te Kopuru, Okahu, Titoki, Maungakaramea and Tokatoka.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.”