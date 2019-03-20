Mourners at first funeral for mosque victims

ap19078773868369_medium.jpg Mourners wait for the start of funeral services at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Linwood, Christchurch. Photo: AP

Relatives of those killed in last week's shootings at two mosques in New Zealand gathered for the first of the victim's funerals on Wednesday, hours after the country's prime minister defiantly urged her wounded nation to remember the 50 victims and to never speak the name of the white supremacist responsible.

Families of those killed had been anxiously awaiting word on when they could bury their loved ones. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police have now formally identified and released the remains of 21 of those killed. Islamic tradition calls for bodies to be cleansed and buried as soon as possible.

The first two victims of the attack that shocked a country that prides itself on being open, peaceful and diverse were scheduled to be buried on Wednesday morning, Christchurch City Council spokeswoman Jocelyn Ritchie said. She said she did not know their identities.

Stuff reports the funerals are for father and son victims Khaled and Hamza Mustafa.

Authorities have spent four days building a special grave at a city cemetery that is designated for Muslim burials, even though some of the bodies were being brought back to their home countries, officials said.

It is expected all of the victims of Friday's terror attacked will be laid to rest at the Linwood cemetery.

An area has been set up for mourners to wash their hands ahead of the service.

"Our number one priority is the families," said the man on the PA system.

"This is all about the families... they need a chance to grieve.

"Please respect that.

"I know everyone is here to help... we are all here to pay our respects to those who have fallen."

Sheik Taj El-Din Hilaly, of Sydney, travelled to Christchurch to attend or lead some of the funerals. Through a translator, he said he felt compelled to support the grieving. A nationwide lockdown on mosques was imposed until Monday, which Hilaly said had upset Muslims whom he had visited in Auckland. Police continue to guard mosques across the country.

Residents of this close-knit city have created makeshift memorials near the two targeted mosques and at the botanical gardens, where a mountain of flowers has grown by the day.

Janna Ezat, whose son, Hussein Al-Umari, was killed in the Al Noor mosque, visited the memorial at the gardens and became overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. She knelt amid the flowers and wept, grabbing at daisies and lilies as though she might find her boy in them.

Ezat is comforted by reports that Hussein confronted the killer, charging at him after surviving the first spray of bullets.

"I'm very happy. I'm wearing white. We normally wear black," she said. "But he is a hero and I am proud of him."

Meanwhile, police have formally released the first five names of those killed in the shootings.

They are:

• Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi (male)

• Mohsen Mohammed Al Harbi (male)

• Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish (male, from Jordan)

• Junaid Ismail (male)

• Mucaad Ibrahim (male)

- additional reporting NZME