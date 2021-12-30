'Mums will be mums': Minister's mother apologises for his delay

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was nearly half an hour late to the press conference he fronted at 11am today - and his mum, with whom he has been staying, made sure to come out and apologise to the waiting media.

Hipkins held the press conference in a nature reserve near the home where he has been spending his holidays with family in Raumati, near Wellington.

Wellington Head of News for NZME Katrina Bennett was one of the reporters awaiting Hipkins in the reserve.

"Nice thing about working at this time of year, is that rather than a horde of political minders at today's Covid presser, @chrishipkins' mum came & apologised to us for her son running late (with a tears of laughter emoji) She didn't need to, but mums will be mums. Such a treat," she posted on Twitter.

"He did have his press secretary there who said Hipkins was running late, but then his mum came down the track and approached the waiting media pack to apologise for the fact he was running late," Bennett said.

"She said he hadn't packed a suit with him so had had to go back to his home in Upper Hutt this morning to get it & had then got stuck in traffic. That's why he was running late," she added.

"She was so lovely, it was a really nice gesture to come and apologise. Big mum energy coming down to apologise, mums are the best."

The minister's mum is Dr Rosemary Hipkins, Chief Researcher at the New Zealand Council for Educational Research.

Appropriately suited up after his last minute mid-holiday dash to the Upper Hutt, Dr Hipkins' son answered reporters' questions about the Omicron exposure events in the community, as his wife and children hung out in the playground nearby.

Hipkins today confirmed that DJ Dimension broke the managed isolation rules by not awaiting the result of his day 9 test before going out into the community.