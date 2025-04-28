Musician found guilty of domestic violence continues fight for name suppression

A well-known musician found guilty of domestic violence in February is continuing to fight to keep his name a secret.

The musician was found guilty on two out of the 11 domestic violence charges he faced against a former partner. They include one charge for assault on a person in a family relationship and one for assault with a weapon.

He was sentenced to 80 hours' community service in March.

His lawyer Susan Gray confirmed to RNZ that a name suppression appeal has been filed after Judge Simon Lance refused to grant the man permanent name suppression at his sentencing.

However, he was given another month of interim suppression until April 29 after Gray indicated she planned to appeal.