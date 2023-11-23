National, ACT offices targeted by pro-Palestinian group

The paint on National leader Christopher Luxon's office. Photo: SUPPLIED

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's office is among Auckland buildings vandalised by a pro-Palestine group calling for MPs to support a ceasefire of the conflict in Gaza.

Tāmaki for Palestine splashed red paint on the buildings of six National MPs and ACT leader David Seymour's office overnight.

It called the incoming government a "coalition of complicity" for failing to call for a ceasefire or condemn Israel's actions.

The red paint represents the blood on their hands for the deaths of thousands in Gaza, it said.

Among the National Party offices vandalised were those of Christopher Luxon, Judith Collins and Paul Goldsmith.

Photo: RNZ

Collins told RNZ she was disgusted and annoyed at the attack on her office, especially because there has been some movement in the situation in the past few days.

Last week, the group carried out a similar act, vandalising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the US Consulate offices. One person was arrested.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Israel's government and Hamas had agreed to pause fighting for four days to allow 50 hostages held in Gaza to be released in exchange for 150 imprisoned Palestinians in Israel.

The war erupted after Islamist militant group Hamas entered Israel on October 7 and launched an attack.

Israel retaliated with air strikes on Gaza, with thousands on either side killed.

Police have been contacted for comment.