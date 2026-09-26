Launches today in Auckland for National and Labour's campaigns set the scene for the next six weeks in what looks to be a knife-edge election.

Campaign launches are typically rah-rah affairs designed to rally party faithful, with both parties set to unveil new policies.

National's launch in central Auckland may indicate whether leader Christopher Luxon intends to focus on attacking Labour or bigging up National's record this term and promises to "build the future".

Labour's event in South Auckland will be a chance for leader Chris Hipkins to shift up a gear, having held his first public meeting of the campaign just two weeks ago when he told the crowd he was "just getting warmed up".

In 2023 Hipkins kicked off the campaign promising free dental care for everyone under 30.

His speech back then was interrupted by hecklers from Brian Tamaki's Freedoms Party at least four times, but they were drowned out by the crowd who Hipkins thanked for having his back.

National's 2023 launch came with no policy announcement, instead a "pledge card" listed eight of its priority promises - from lowering inflation and growing the economy to restoring law and order, and lifting school achievement.

During this campaign, parties will have to prove their ability to tackle New Zealanders' top five concerns: the cost of living, healthcare, the economy, unemployment, and housing, according to the latest Ipsos Issues Monitor.

The survey released this week showed Labour was still considered most capable of managing all of those, but it took a tumble on every measure, narrowing the gap with National on all but the cost of living.

National's ability to tackle the cost of living and the economy also tumbled, though the party made modest gains on healthcare and housing, and stayed the same on unemployment.

The government's performance was still rated 4.1 out of 10, unchanged from July.