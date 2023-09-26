National plans crackdown on people on benefits

Louise Upston and Christopher Luxon at the policy announcement this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

The National Party wants harsher penalties for people on benefits who don’t meet their obligations to look for work.

Party leader Christopher Luxon and social development spokeswoman Louise Upston made the announcement in Auckland today while visiting a strawberry farm in Kumeu this morning.

National’s plan includes a traffic light system:

Green - No change to benefit for those who prepare for and look for work

Orange - First or second breach of obligations would require more regular check-ins and/or attendance at job workshops

Green - A third breach would see sanctions including benefit cuts or suspension, money management and mandatory community work experience.

Jobseekers would also be required to reapply for benefits every six months, show documents to prove they’re applying for jobs and attending job interviews, and have a one-month benefit stand-down for those evading arrest warrants.

Mr Luxon said the policy was about helping those into work, not trapping them in welfare dependency.

"The vast majority of those on job seeker benefits are meeting obligations, but there are some who don't," he said.

"You have an obligation to those tax payers who are helping fund those benefits."

Mr Luxon said around 85 per cent of those on an unemployment benefit are complying with those rules.

Ms Upston said her preference said her preference is always to have people in work.

She said one of the biggest frustrations she hears is that job seekers don't turn up for training or work.

"You'll not get a job if you turn up in your pyjamas and that's what I heard from an employer last week," said Upston.

Mr Luxon said there have been more than 60,000 people into a job seeker benefit with low unemployment and a job shortages.

"Your fellow tax payers are paying for you to be on a job seeker benefit while you look for work," he said.

He said there are a series of cascading responsibilities to try and get you back into work rather than welfare dependency.

"You are deemed capable of working" Luxon said.

"Your job is to get a job."