National promises bigger surplus and less debt

National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: NZ Herald

The National Party has released its fiscal plan, saying it will lower taxes, reduce net debt and bring discipline to government spending.

National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said household finances had been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, high interest rates and taxes.

She said National would deliver tax relief, if elected.

There is a commitment to increase frontline spending on health and education, and to match Labour's plan to allow for $1.4b for cost pressures in health.

National said it would spend less than Labour each year, by more than $3b over four years.

One way it would save money is to change the way benefits are calculated, returning to indexing benefits to inflation rather than wages, saving $2b over the forecast period.

"Kiwis have had to tighten their belts through the cost-of-living crisis, so it is only fair that the government does the same with smaller allowances for new spending in upcoming budgets," Willis said.

Willis said future budgets would make room for schools and hospitals that needed more funding.

"National's disciplined approach results in a forecast $3.4 billion reduction in debt compared to Labour in 2027/28."

She said under National, a $2.9b surplus is forecast for 2026/27 which was "$0.8b higher than Labour".

"We have provided for significant buffers, with $9.9b of unallocated operating spending to ensure we can respond to cost pressures and changing circumstances."

National's five fiscal principles:

1. Return to surplus and reduce debt - National will achieve a surplus in 2026/27, reduce government debt (down $3.4b compared with PREFU forecasts) and provide buffers in future spending allowances.

2. Support frontline services - National will support frontline services, and prioritise increases in funding for health and education to account for inflation.

3. Invest in infrastructure - National will invest in infrastructure to boost productivity and contribute to New Zealand's economic recovery, including making a $3.7b contribution to the National Land Transport Fund.

4. Restore discipline to government spending - National will reduce spending on bureaucracy, better manage social welfare expenditure, and end funding for failed programmes like Auckland Light Rail.

5. Deliver tax relief for hard-working Kiwis - National will provide tax relief up to $250 a fortnight for an average-income family with young children in childcare.

The plan has been independently reviewed by Castalia, that also did the review of National's tax plan.

The Green Party will also release its fiscal plan later today.