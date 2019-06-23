Near-miss after scooter thrown from bridge

An electric scooter was thrown from an overbridge on to a busy Wellington motorway lane last night, almost hitting a car passing below.

Police are investigating and have warned against throwing any object off bridges into traffic - an act that has been fatal in the past.

A motorist reported an electric scooter being thrown off the Dudley St Bridge above the Wellington Urban Motorway at Te Aro about 11.30pm.

“Hey can we like not throw electric scooters off bridges into on coming traffic because someone just did exactly that outside of the Terrace Tunnel & it was cm away from going through our windscreen and we had to swerve to miss it, thanks,” the motorist wrote.

She later reported the matter to police.

The scooter was reportedly owned by Flamingo.

The motorist said the company had reached out to her following the incident and would also investigate.

“Police would like to remind those responsible that throwing any items from bridges poses serious risks to vehicles and their occupants,” a police spokesperson said.

In 2005, Taupo man Christopher Currie, 20 was killed when an 8kg block of concrete was dropped from an Auckland motorway overbridge and smashed through the windscreen of the car he was driving.

Ngatai Reweti, then 14, was jailed for nearly four years for manslaughter.

He was released on parole in March 2009.

In 2011, Auckland woman Ana Leo came close to tragedy when a large rock was thrown from an overbridge and crashed on to her car’s bonnet, shattering her windscreen.

Ana Leo was driving on the Southwestern Motorway at 10.30pm on a Thursday night when the rock landed on her Ford Territory.