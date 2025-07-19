Nelson-Tasman to get own rain radar

The Nelson-Tasman region has endured repeated floods caused by heavy rain in recent weeks. Photo: Tim Cuff / POOL

The flood-hit Nelson-Tasman region should have its own weather radar by the start of 2027, the government says.

The region, which has endured repeated floods caused by heavy rain in recent weeks as well as five states of emergency in the past 14 years, does not have its own rain radar.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said today the existing contract with MetService was being amended to immediately begin the procurement of a new radar.

MetService aimed to purchase it by next autumn and get it operational that summer, in late 2026 or early 2027.

A new radar would cost up to $5 million, with operating costs of about $800,000 a year. Immediate work would begin using existing MetService funding.

The radar would help better prepare the community for future disasters, Meager said.

"This is something the community has asked for, and it's my hope the investment will give locals peace of mind over their individual and property safety in future events.

"Weather radars play an incredibly important role in emergency management once an event starts. They allow forecasters to monitor the progression of a storm, refine short-term forecasts and warnings, and provide specific guidance to emergency managers about the distribution and intensity of rainfall."

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said Nelson-Tasman had experienced several high-impact flooding events in recent years.

"Since 2011, there have been five states of emergency declared in the region. Providing Nelson-Tasman with a new weather radar will give emergency managers greater ability to monitor rainfall and flooding risk during a severe weather event, reducing the risk of loss of life and property.

"In addition to the new weather radar, the government has committed to strengthening the emergency management system to ensure it is fit for purpose to manage significant, widespread emergencies.

"Investments in modern technology and trained personnel, along with clear governance structures and assurance, will ensure faster, more effective emergency management."