New list of potentially listeria contaminated products for recall

Stock photo: Getty

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has put out further information regarding a recall of products from a Talbot Forest Cheese factory which may be contaminated with listeria.

MPI has udpated a list of products which may be contaminated with listeria, after receiving unconfirmed test results in one of the products processed at the Talbot Forest Cheese factory in Temuka.

A range of products was recalled on Friday after unconfirmed test results showed the presence of the listeria bacteria in one of the cheeses from the company's Geraldine factory.

Talbot Forest Cheese recognises the potential risk and is working to have the product removed from shelves, MPI director of compliance Gary Orr said in a statement.

A number of brands are included in the most recent recall because the factory cuts and packs products for a number of companies, he said.

The recalled food products include:

The Whole Mix brand Morroccan Cous Cous & Chicken Snack Pot, which contains potentially contaminated feta cheese. Only if its use by dates are from 24 July until 2 August 2020.

Pams brand greek salad with red wine vinaigrette (295g) which also contains feta cheese, with use by dates from 9 to 25 July.

LeaderBrand Garden Gate Crisp'n Zesty Chopped Salad (260g) also containing feta cheese, with use a use by date up to and including 4 August.

Check the MPI website for a list of specific cheese products from Talbot Forest Cheese, Gibbston Valley Cheese, The Cuisine Canteen, Imperial Foods and Pams Finest brands of cheeses.

Orr said the products were being removed from shop shelves, and anyone who had them in their fridge should return them to the retailer or throw them out.

He said there was no evidence at this stage to link the issue to cases in Tauranga, where a person has died after contracting listeria, and two other cases have been detected.

He said none of the products had been exported, and the ministry was working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source of Listeria for the three cases of listeriosis in Tauranga.

"While it is important to note that there is no evidence at this stage of a link between these products and the cases in Tauranga, it is a timely reminder for those who are more at risk of listeriosis - including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people - what foods they should avoid."